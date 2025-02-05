Just In: NNPP Elects New National Chairman

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has elected Agbo Major as its new National Chairman during the party’s 2025 elective National Convention in Lagos on Tuesday night.

Naija News understands that delegates and party officers from both national and state levels attended the convention, where several key officials were also elected.

Other newly elected officers include Mr. Oginni Olaposi as National Secretary, Chief Felix Chukwurah as Deputy National Chairman (South), Mr. Adetoyese Omokanye as National Treasurer, Alhaji Babayo Muhammed as Deputy National Chairman (North), and Abdulrasaq Abdulsallam as National Publicity Secretary.

Additionally, Hajia Aisha Kade was elected National Woman Leader, Chief Edward Ofomona as National Youth Leader, and Omolara Johnson as National Organizing Secretary.

The convention was attended by members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), the National Working Committee (NWC), and all elective officeholders nationwide.

This development follows a ruling by an Abia State High Court on November 1, 2024, directing the NNPP BoT, led by founder and chairman Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, to reposition and reconstitute all party structures from ward congresses to the national convention. The court also instructed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize and work with the new NNPP leadership.

Speaking at the convention, Aniebonam confirmed that the party had successfully reorganized its structures from the ward level up to zonal offices, leading to the finalization of its national leadership.

“Today, the board shall conclude its assignment through the national convention to elect and establish its National Working Committee to take charge of the party’s administration and management. INEC and other security agencies were duly notified in the process,” he said.

In his welcome address, BoT Secretary Alhaji Mohammed Babayo reaffirmed the party’s unity and commitment to its vision of delivering credible governance that prioritizes Nigerians’ needs.

He dismissed any speculation about divisions within the party, urging the newly elected executives to lead with diligence, integrity, and dedication.

“The task ahead is huge, but with unity, hard work, and a clear vision, we will continue to strengthen the NNPP and position it as a true vehicle for change in Nigeria,” Babayo stated.

In his acceptance speech, newly elected National Chairman Agbo Major called on aggrieved members to return and contribute to the party’s progress.

“I thank all delegates present here today for this huge confidence reposed in me. I won’t take this trust for granted. The NWC under me, as elected today, is poised to deliver. We are committed to repositioning our party for 2027, and this we will do vigorously,” he said.

Major urged all elected officials at various levels to align with the party’s new direction, emphasizing that high standards and accountability would be enforced.

“We will not tolerate anything short of the expected standards and benchmarks drawn to keep you on your toes. The National Secretary will issue directives to this effect soon,” he added.