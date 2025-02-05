JUST IN: Makinde Hosts Wike, Ortom, Others In Ibadan [Photos]

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, played host to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, alongside former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

Naija News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains paid a condolence visit to the Oyo State Governor following the demise of his elder brother, Sunday Makinde.

Recall that Sunday Makinde passed away at age 65 on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Reports revealed that Wike arrived at Makinde’s residence in the Ikolaba Government Reservation Area of Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday afternoon.

Other dignitaries who visited the Oyo Governor include former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as well as Senators Sandy Onor, Philip Aduda, Olaka Nwogu and Mao Ohuabunwa, Rt. Hon Chibudom Nwuche and others.

See more photos below:

More details shortly…