JAMB Suspends Two CBT Centres For Violating Registration Procedures

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended two Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for breaching procedural guidelines.

Naija News learnt that the affected centres are Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum CBT Centre 2 in Yobe State and Otukpo CBT Centre in Benue State.

Their suspension will last for 14 days, starting Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

JAMB took this action due to serious procedural violations that could compromise the security and integrity of the registration process.

The Board mandates that candidates manually fill in their details before uploading them to the registration portal.

A completed registration template must also be submitted as proof of the information provided.

Despite being fully briefed on these rules, some centres have disregarded the directive by uploading blank templates in an attempt to process a higher number of registrations.

JAMB has expressed concern over this deliberate non-compliance, warning that any centre engaging in similar malpractice in the future will be permanently banned from conducting JAMB-related activities.

The 2025 UTME registration, which began on Monday, February 3, 2025, is set to run until March 8, 2025.

JAMB has urged all CBT centres to strictly adhere to registration guidelines, ensuring that all candidate information is accurately recorded and uploaded to maintain the credibility of the process.