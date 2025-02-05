‘I’m Not Owing More Than ₦30 Million’ – Ubi Franklin Opens Up On Debts After Davido’s Wife Reportedly Sacked Him

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, has clarified unresolved debts with some of his colleagues and allegations of exploiting young talents in the Nigerian music industry.

Naija News reported that Nigerian singer, Spyro, recently called out Ubi, accusing him of using Afrobeats star, Davido to scam him.

In an online video, Ubi admitted to owing people money due to some financial obligation.

He noted that his debts are not more than ₦30 million, whereas some business associates owe him almost ₦782 million.

Ubi Franklin also explained how business transactions could be unpredictable and clarified that he was not seeking fans’ support but was interested in making profits.

Watch the video below:

Ubi’s clarification comes a few days after Davido’s Chioma Adeleke, reportedly sacked him as her manager.

Nigerian journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, in a post via Instagram on Monday, revealed that Ubi was sacked over alleged debt reportedly running into millions.

According to Stella, Chioma is unhappy about the constant social media allegations about Ubi Franklin owing people, which is embarrassing.

She added that Davido, Chioma, and the 30BG gang did not acknowledge Ubi Franklin’s birthday on social media, as they had done in previous years.