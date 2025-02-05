IGP Orders Immediate Retirement Of Police Officers Implicated In Forgery, Falsification

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate retirement of senior officers within the Nigeria Police Force who have either surpassed the age of 60 or have served for over 35 years.

Among those affected by the directive are Simon Lough (SAN), the Head of the NPF Legal Section, and Benneth Igweh, a former Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory.

These officers have been linked to allegations of document forgery, record falsification, and breaches of service regulations.

The directive was detailed in a letter dated February 1, 2025, signed by CP Bode Akinbamilowo, Deputy Force Secretary, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police. The letter was addressed to senior officials, including Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commandants of Police Staff Colleges in Jos and Kano, Commissioners of Police, and Commandants of Police Colleges nationwide.

The letter, titled “Re: Police Service Commission Decision At Its 1st Extraordinary Meeting Of The 6th Management Board On The Regularisation Of Date Of First Appointment Of Cadet ASPs/Inspectors Force Entrants,” outlined the implementation process for the decision.

It stated, “Attached letter No. CH: 8400.IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.17/90 dates 31st January, 2025 with its attachments received from the Inspector General of Police, Force Headquarters Abuja in respect of the above underlined subject refers.

“I am to convey the directive of the Inspector General of Police that you ensure comprehensive implementation of the decision with emphasis on paragraphs 3 and 4 of the attachment letter under reference.”

The Police Service Commission (PSC) had earlier communicated its decision to the IGP through a letter dated January 31, 2025, and signed by Nnamani Onyemuche, Secretary to the PSC.

According to the PSC, “Accordingly, the Commission at its 1st extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board held on Friday 31st January 2025 has approved the immediate retirement of those officers who have spent 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.

“Any omission discovered subsequently on this issue also falls within this approval.”

Further instructions stated, “Please implement, inform the affected officers and make replacement for the vacancies thereafter immediately and forward to the commission for its consideration and approval.”

A list of officers who should have retired based on their enlistment dates includes Simon Asamber Lough, whose service should have ended on January 8, 2022. Other officers listed for retirement include Benneth Chinedu Igweh (January 5, 2023), Akinbayo Olasukami Olasoji, Louis Chike Nwabuwa, Mukar Sule, Adamu Danjuma, Ajao Olusegun, and Iriemi Solomon.

Recall that on January 31, 2025, the PSC had given its approval for the immediate retirement of these officers.

In a statement issued on the same day, Ikechukwu Ani, PSC Head of Press and Public Relations, confirmed the development, stating, “PSC rose from its first extraordinary meeting with the approval for the immediate retirement of senior police officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.”

The meeting was presided over by the Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), and attended by key officials, including retired Supreme Court Justice Adamu Paul Galumje and Hon. Commissioner representing the Judiciary, DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd).

The directive from the PSC had been forwarded to the Inspector General of Police for execution.

SaharaReporters had previously revealed that over 300 officers were implicated in an age falsification scandal within the Nigeria Police Force. A high-profile investigation had been launched into allegations of record tampering, implicating several senior officers, including Simon Lough.

Following this development, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, initiated a thorough probe into the suspected manipulation of service records.

Reports indicated that the Head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), AIG Idowu Owohunwa, alongside AIG Abdul Yari and several other high-ranking officers, were also found to be involved.

This was documented in a memo dated January 13, 2025, signed by AIG Olofu Rhoda, Assistant Inspector-General of Police and Force Secretary, and addressed to the IGP Monitoring Unit.

According to the memo, senior officers affected by the investigation include DCP Simon Asamber Lough (SAN), AIG Abdul Yari, AIG Idowu Owohunwa, AIG Ben Igwe, CP Peter Ukachi Opara, CP Obo Obo Ukani, and ACP Akpan Brown.

Sources disclosed to SaharaReporters that police authorities planned to discreetly retire officers involved in the falsification scandal, including Simon Lough, Ben Igwe, and Idowu Owohunwa.

A police insider noted, “There are over 300 senior police officers caught in the age falsification scandal. The police will quietly retire Simon Lough, Ben Igwe, Idowu Owohunwa, and others caught in the age falsification scandal.”

Additional sources alleged that Igweh and Lough had spent up to 45 years in the police force.

“Igwe is over 70 years old and he is still in the Force. Idowu Owohunwa ought to have retired officially this year but he altered his records to push it to 2029,” a source revealed.

Reports also indicate that AIG Lafia Abdulyari is set to be demoted to Superintendent of Police (SP).

Additionally, all implicated officers are required to reimburse the salaries and benefits received for the additional years they remained in service beyond their official retirement dates.

The PSC’s statement further clarified that the Commission had reviewed its decision regarding the service entry dates of officers and concluded that previous rulings violated public service regulations.