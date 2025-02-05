‘I Know It’ – Oshiomhole Insists Retired Generals Are Involved In Illegal Mining

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Adams Oshiomhole, has clarified his stance on the involvement of retired generals in the illegal exploitation of Nigeria’s solid minerals.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole, during an interview on ARISE News on Tuesday, refuted claims of accusing all retired generals of involvement in illegal mining, stating, it is not sensible to make such generalisation.

However, he maintained that some retired generals were involved in illegal mining and that the government had not applied the same level of force used in protecting oil resources in the Niger Delta.

Oshiomhole also highlighted concerns about the unchecked activities of foreign and local actors involved in illegal mining.

According to the lawmaker, discussions within the Senate Committee on solid minerals revealed that foreign nationals were carting away gold and other resources while Nigeria struggled to benefit from its solid minerals sector.

He said, “I think sometimes the media takes statements out of context. It’s not sensible to say so. That would be a reckless, sweeping generalisation. That is not what I said. I said the problem is that some, and I still believe it to be so; I know it to be so. I said some retired generals are involved. And somehow, we are not deploying the same force as a nation that we deploy to protect our oil in the Niger Delta.

“It is absolutely impossible for anyone, particularly foreigners far away outside the African continent, coming to Nigeria, locating a site, not being geologists, and they go straight to where they can find solid minerals, and they start mining it, and they take it away.

“At no time did I say ‘retired generals’. I have many friends who are retired who are suffering and can’t change batteries in their car. They retire as pure military officers and never had any political exposure.”

Speaking further, Oshiomhole commended President Bola Tinubu-led administration for appointing a minister concerned with stopping illegal mining but called for stronger measures.

He said, “I would like to see the government deploying the same amount of force in protecting our solid minerals and dealing with those who are involved in illegal mining just like illegal bunkering, with the same force of JTF to deal with anyone involved… because the people involved are powerful, only superior power can neutralise them.”

Oshiomhole also recounted an encounter with a retired general who had served as a returning officer during an APC primary election.

He said the general had warned him about the connection between illegal mining and organised crime.

He said, “Adams, you are worried about the primaries’, but what he has seen is far more serious than that…those kidnappers in the first instance, in his own words are in the services of some very powerful retired generals and they use a chopper. The general had detailed how weapons were being dropped off for trained civilians who protected illegal mining sites and, in some cases, used the arms for and kidnapping and terrorism.”