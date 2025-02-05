Governor Oborevwori Is Not Welcome In APC – Ned Nwoko

The lawmaker representing Delta North, Senator Ned Nwoko, has declared that Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, is not welcome in the All Progressives Congress (APC) amid speculations that the governor is planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Nwoko made this assertion on Wednesday during his visit to the APC national secretariat in Abuja, where he was officially received into the ruling party by National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Addressing journalists after his formal induction into the party, Nwoko dismissed the idea of welcoming Oborevwori into APC, stating that the governor had failed to deliver on critical projects in Delta State.

He said, “My first concern in leaving PDP is to make sure that there is enough time for me to get some things done through the Federal Government.

“I am tired of being in Delta and almost like in opposition. I tell them what to do, they don’t want to do it. I keep telling them.”

When asked whether he would support Oborevwori if he eventually defects to APC, Nwoko firmly rejected the idea, stating, “No. I will not welcome him. How? Why?

“He has not delivered to my expectations. We have projects that I told him need to be done for the people, which he refused to do.”

While receiving Nwoko, Ganduje expressed confidence in the senator’s ability to mobilize grassroots support for APC in Delta State and urged him to work closely with other stakeholders to strengthen the party’s influence ahead of future elections.

“We welcome you to the APC and look forward to working with you to deliver Delta State,” Ganduje said.