Gov Okpebholo Appoints Richard Balogun Deputy Commander ESSC

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has appointed Richard Balogun as the Deputy Corps Commander (Operations) of the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC).

This was contained in a statement, on Wednesday, from the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor.

The new Deputy Commander, Balogun, was a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP). He left the Police Force in December 2024.

It read: “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the appointment of Richard Balogun as the Deputy Corps Commander (Operations) of the Edo State Security Corps.

“Until his appointment, Richard Balogun served in the Nigeria Police Force for 35 years, where he retired meritoriously as a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) in December 2024.

“This appointment takes immediate effect.”

Naija News reported that Governor Okpebholo in December lifted the ban imposed on the state’s security outfit by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, during the state’s last governorship election.

According to him, the move was to bolster the state’s security apparatus and ensure the safety of its citizens.

“The decision made by the Governor, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, marks a comprehensive shift in the state’s quest for enhanced safety and security.

“This move aims to bolster the state’s security apparatus and ensure the safety of its citizens,” he said.