Emir Sanusi Calls For Peace Amid Kano Land Dispute

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Tuesday, urged residents of Rimin Zakara, Ungogo Local Government Area, to embrace peace and patience following the recent unrest over a land dispute between the community and Bayero University Kano (BUK).

Naija News reports that Sanusi made the appeal during a visit to the troubled area shortly after his return from the lesser hajj, where he condoled with families of those killed in the clashes and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Addressing the community, the Emir lamented the tragic loss of lives and called for calm and restraint, urging residents to allow the legal process to take its course.

“We must pray for the souls of the deceased and for strength for their families to bear this loss. May this be the last of such tragic incidents in our community,” he said.

He warned against further violence, emphasizing that destruction and bloodshed would not resolve the dispute.

The Emir stated, “When violence erupts, it is our own people who suffer. No amount of destruction or bloodshed will resolve the issue. We must work together to protect lives and property.”

The long-standing land dispute between BUK and the community has been a source of contention for years, with both parties claiming ownership rights.

The Emir stressed that the matter should be handled with clear evidence through legal channels, rather than resorting to conflict.

He noted, “This matter should not be complicated. If the case is in court, it must be resolved with clear evidence. We must sit down with all concerned parties to find an enduring solution.”

To facilitate a peaceful resolution, the Emir announced plans to set up a committee comprising representatives from:

– The state government

– BUK management

– Security agencies

– Community leaders

The committee, according to him, would work toward finding a lasting solution to the dispute.

According to the Emir, “We will engage the Governor, BUK authorities, and security officials to ensure justice is done. However, if you have sold your land and received compensation, you must accept the reality.”

Emir Sanusi concluded his visit by urging residents to prioritize peace and unity, stressing that no land or property is worth the loss of human life.

He added, “The life of one individual is more valuable than the entire world. We must work together to ensure that tragedies never happen again. Justice will prevail, and Allah is always with those who stand for the truth.”