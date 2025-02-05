Despite My Brother Backing Oyebanji, I Remain Best Man For Ekiti – Fayose

A governorship aspirant under the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Emmanuel Fayose has declared himself the best candidate to unseat Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the next election.

In a statement released by his media office in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, Fayose criticized Governor Oyebanji’s leadership, accusing him of mismanaging the state’s affairs over the past three years.

“I am using this medium to appeal to members of the PDP in our dear state to remain resolute in their quest to wrest the state from the control of the rudderless APC regime,” Fayose stated.

He lamented that despite Ekiti’s vast human and natural resources, the current administration has failed to utilize them for the benefit of the people.

“It is common knowledge to indigenes and non-indigenes alike that apart from the human resources available to Ekiti State, the Oyebanji-led government has been unable to tap it. Instead, it has been using the same resources to patronize the state’s political elites to the detriment of the vast hard-working majority who are reeling in misery and want,” he added.

Expressing confidence in his electoral prospects, Fayose asserted that the people of Ekiti are eager for change and see him as the candidate to deliver good governance.

“From all indications, the people of Ekiti State who are yearning for good governance are already fed up and are waiting for the PDP to rescue them. They have, however, expressed their preference not just for our party but also for the candidature of Otunba Emmanuel Fayose to lead the onslaught,” he said.

Fayose also dismissed endorsements of Governor Oyebanji by political elites, including that of former governor Ayodele Fayose, his elder brother.

“I can state unequivocally that the people, not the elites, will determine the next governorship election. Unfortunately, we have the masses, but Oyebanji has the elites he patronizes,” he asserted.

He further noted that Ekiti State is home to many distinguished personalities, including professors and legal experts, who have brought pride to the state and the nation.

“What will eventually play out is that the people will revolt at the ballot against bad governance. Unfortunately, people like former governor Ayodele Fayose will not be able to save Oyebanji and his crew, who will be roundly defeated in their various polling booths,” Fayose declared.