Cristiano Ronaldo, Other Top Footballers Who Played Football In Their 40s

Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo became one of the few football icons to play the game in his 40s as he clocked 40 years old on February 5, 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently proving that age is just a number. Recently, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner netted twice for Saudi Pro League side, Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, bringing his career total to an astounding 923 goals.

Despite his advanced age, Ronaldo is still a starter in Portugal’s national team and at Al Nassr.

Other notable footballers who played football in their 40s are:

1. Francesco Totti

Totti made his debut for AS Roma at just 16 years old in 1993 and dedicated his entire career to the Giallorossi. He holds the club record with 786 appearances and scored 307 goals, a testament to his skill and loyalty.

As the youngest captain in Serie A history, he led Roma to the Italian title in the 2000-01 season. Totti played his final match on May 28, 2017, shortly after turning 40.

2. Teddy Sheringham

Former England striker Teddy Sheringham ended his illustrious career at the age of 42 with Colchester United in the 2007-08 season. After starting with Millwall, he made his mark at Nottingham Forest before shining at Tottenham.

Sheringham became the Premier League’s top scorer in its inaugural season and achieved great success at Manchester United, including three league titles and a memorable Champions League victory in 1999. He remains the oldest goalscorer in Premier League history, having scored for West Ham at 40 years and 268 days.

3. Romário

Renowned for his extraordinary goal-scoring ability, Romário gained fame after becoming the top scorer at the 1988 Olympic football tournament.

He enjoyed prolific spells at PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona before returning to Brazil in 1995. With 55 goals in 70 caps for Brazil, he claimed the title of FIFA World Player of the Year in 1994 after contributing five goals to Brazil’s World Cup triumph.

Romário played his last match for America Football Club in November 2009, at the age of 43, and even came out of retirement to play alongside his son.

4. Javier Zanetti

Having spent 19 years at Inter Milan, Javier Zanetti is remembered as one of the club’s greatest ambassadors. He made 862 appearances, earning the status of Inter’s record appearance maker. Zanetti retired at the end of the 2013-14 season, just before his 41st birthday.

Throughout his career, he secured five Serie A titles and was part of the historic treble-winning side in 2010 under José Mourinho. Zanetti also boasts the record for Argentina’s most caps, with 145 appearances before his international retirement in 2011.

5. Gianluigi Buffon

The iconic Gianluigi Buffon, a record holder for appearances in Serie A and the most-capped goalkeeper in history, retired in August 2023 at the age of 45.

Over his illustrious 28-year career, he won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and lifted the World Cup in 2006. Buffon also earned a Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Italy for the first time, before returning to where it all began at Parma, where he made 19 appearances in 2022-23.

6. Zlatan Ibrahimović

Zlatan Ibrahimović, a legendary striker from Sweden, scored 511 goals for prestigious clubs across Europe, including PSG and Manchester United.

His remarkable accomplishments include winning 34 trophies, including 14 league titles, and being nominated for the Ballon d’Or 11 times. Despite a stellar career, the Champions League eluded him, with his only European title coming from the 2017 Europa League with Manchester United. He retired from football at the age of 41 during his second spell at AC Milan.

7. Ryan Giggs

As the most decorated player in English football history, Ryan Giggs enjoyed an illustrious career with Manchester United, winning 13 league titles, four FA Cups, and two Champions Leagues among 34 trophies.

With a club-record 963 appearances for the Red Devils, he also represented Wales 64 times on the international stage. Giggs played his final match for Manchester United in May 2016 at the age of 40 before taking on a coaching role with the club.

8. Paolo Maldini

Recognized as one of the greatest defenders of all time, Paolo Maldini dedicated his entire career to AC Milan, where he became a symbol of excellence and longevity in football.

His impressive tenure showcases the impact that dedication and talent can have, serving as an inspiration for future generations of players.