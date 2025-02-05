Chants Erupt After Senate Announced Ned Nwoko’s Defection To APC

The Senate has confirmed the defection of the Senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following his recent resignation from the opposition party.

Naija News reports that in a correspondence read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Nwoko cited the worsening instability and internal crises within the PDP, stressing that the party’s current state poses a threat to his political career, prompting his decision to switch allegiance.

The senator also urged the Senate to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate the ongoing crisis within the PDP, emphasizing the need for a viable opposition to safeguard Nigeria’s political landscape and ensure a balanced democratic process.

After the announcement thunderous chants erupted as Ned Nwoko was escorted to the majority wing of the Upper Chamber.

Meanwhile, the aide to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Fred Oghenesivbe, has alleged that Senator Ned Nwoko’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was driven by his fear of not securing the PDP’s governorship ticket in 2027.

Oghenesivbe, the Director General of the Delta State Orientation and Communication Bureau, made the claim on Sunday in Asaba, while reacting to Nwoko’s defection.

Nwoko officially left the PDP last Friday, submitting a resignation letter to his Ward 8 Chairman in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

In the letter, dated January 30, 2025, the lawmaker cited deep divisions and irreconcilable factionalization as the reason for his exit.

However, Oghenesivbe dismissed Nwoko’s justification for leaving the PDP, arguing that his defection was a calculated move for political survival ahead of 2027.