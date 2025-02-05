Update: Tinubu Sacks Adamawa, Sokoto, Abia INEC RECs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Senate requesting the immediate termination of appointments of suspended Residents Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Sokoto, Adamawa and Abia States.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a letter to the Senate read on Wednesday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary.

The suspended RECs are Ike Uzochukwu, (Abia), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, (Adamawa), and Nura Ali (Sokoto).

They were accused of misconduct during the 2023 general election.

The president said the RECs were suspended by INEC before he assumed office more than one year ago.

“The senate is invited to note that the three resident electoral commissioners have been suspended for misconduct since March 2022 before the advent of the current administration,” Tinubu’s letter read in part.

“While I trust that the senate will consider this request expeditiously, please accept distinguished senators and distinguished senate president, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The president is expected to ask the red chambers to confirm nominees to fill the vacant offices in the coming days.