President Tinubu Increases Retirement Age Of Doctors, Healthcare Professionals

President Bola Tinubu has approved the change in the retirement age of medical doctors and other healthcare professionals in the country from 60 to 65 years.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Mannir Bature, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He added that President Tinubu has also approved the allocation and disbursement of funds necessary to settle their outstanding arrears.

Bature noted that the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, has been tasked with officially submitting the approval to the Council on Establishment via the Office of the Head of Service for final confirmation.

He mentioned that the change in policy was communicated by Pate during an important meeting with the NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, alongside crucial stakeholders in the health sector.

He stated that the coordinating minister has verified that the outstanding payments stemming from the adjustments to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) are scheduled for disbursement.

Mr. Bature cited the minister’s statement indicating that President Tinubu has given his approval for the necessary adjustments to be made for both the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), which are a result of the implementation of the new minimum wage.

He said, “The necessary funds have been secured, and disbursement to beneficiaries will commence soon.

“The process to effect this correction is at an advanced stage, providing much-needed relief to doctors and other healthcare workers.

“This will particularly benefit members of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners and Nurses (ANPMPN), ensuring better financial remuneration and sustainability for healthcare services nationwide.”