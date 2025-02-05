Police Constable Kills Self In Nasarawa

A police constable, identified as Dogara Akolo-Moses, attached to Mada Station Division of the Nasarawa State Police Command, has reportedly shot himself dead in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area.

The tragic incident, which occurred on Tuesday, has left the command and his colleagues in shock as the reasons behind his actions remain unclear.

Eyewitnesses said the late officer had been seen carrying out his regular duties on the day of the incident before he retreated into a private room and took his life.

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity with Daily Trust on the incident, narrated the moment colleagues rushed to the scene after hearing the sound of gunfire.

“Colleagues of the deceased who were outside the apartment heard the gunshot, prompting them to rush inside, where they found the officer lying on the floor with his gun beside him,” the source said.

At the time of filing this report by Naija News, the rationale behind the act were still unclear.

Confirming the ugly incident to journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Nasarawa State Command, Ramhan Nansel, said investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the officer’s uncontrolled action.