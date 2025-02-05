Bayelsa Community In Shock As Woman Drowns Six-Year-Old Daughter

Tragedy unfolded in the Ukubie community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, on Monday when a woman, identified as Madam Stella, drowned her six-year-old daughter, Rachael, in a moment of uncontrollable anger.

According to The Punch, eyewitness revealed that the incident occurred after Rachael repeatedly ignored her mother’s warnings to stay away from the river.

The child had gone to the waterfront despite prior scoldings, prompting Stella to confront her.

When Rachael refused to leave, her mother, in a moment of rage, allegedly grabbed her and threw her into the river twice, leading to her tragic death.

“Despite warnings to leave the water, Rachael refused, prompting her mother to become enraged,” an eyewitness recounted.

Shocked community members confronted Stella, who admitted to the act, expressing deep regret.

“I regret my actions. I never knew it would happen this way,” she pleaded.

A relative, Jeph Nation, described the event as heartbreaking, saying, “I have recorded two deaths already in my paternal family at Ukubie this year. All were painful and heart-touching, but this one was so pathetic.”

Videos circulating online show a remorseful Stella surrounded by an angry crowd, confessing in the Ijaw language. Another clip captures her sitting in a boat beside her daughter’s lifeless body as it is being transported away.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, Musa Mohammed, stated that the incident had not yet been officially reported to the authorities.