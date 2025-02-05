Bauchi Police Neutralise Two Bandits, Recover AK-49 Rifle

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the neutralisation of two suspected bandits and the recovery of an AK-49 assault rifle during a tactical operation in the Gwana District of Alkaleri Local Government Area.

Naija News gathered that the operation, which was carried out in collaboration with Special Hunters, took place on Tuesday and was aimed at curbing criminal activities in border areas shared with Taraba, Plateau, and Gombe states.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, revealed that the police team encountered the suspected bandits during surveillance in the Dajin Madan Forest, leading to an intense gunfight.

“This proactive engagement neutralised two bandits, with reports indicating that additional assailants sustained injuries, scampered in disarray, and retreated into nearby bushes,” Wakil stated.

Following the successful operation, the security team recovered an AK-49 rifle and nine rounds of live ammunition from the criminals.

Wakil reaffirmed the commitment of the Bauchi Police Command and its community partners to eradicating banditry and enhancing public safety in the region.

“The Nigeria Police Force is steadfast in its mission to collaborate with community stakeholders, ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property while holding accountable those involved in criminal activities,” he said.

He further stressed that the police, alongside local hunters and security agencies, will continue to intensify operations to maintain peace and order in the region.

While praising the efforts of security personnel, the Bauchi State Police Command urged residents to actively participate in intelligence sharing and support security agencies in their fight against criminal elements.