“Association Of Former BOT Members” – Wike’s Aide Mocks PDP Leaders

The Senior Special Assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, has submitted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting held on Wednesday was conducted by members whose tenures have expired.

According to him, the tenure of the PDP BoT expired on October 10, 2024.

Naija News recalls the PDP BoT, led by Senator Adolphus Wabara, held an emergency meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Wednesday.

The meeting was fixed to find lasting solutions to the leadership crisis rocking the opposition party.

However, shortly after the meeting concluded, Olayinka mocked them as an association of former BoT members.

“Former @OfficialPDPNig BOT members, whose tenure expired on October 10, 2024, met in Transcorp Hotel, Abuja today.

“Association of Former BOT Members,” he wrote via his account on X.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Sunday Ude-Okoye remains the party’s national secretary.

Naija News reports that PDP’s BoT stated this after their Wednesday meeting in Abuja.

In a ten-point communique read by its chairman, Adolphus Wabara, the BoT called on the National Working Committee to inaugurate Ude-Okoye in line with the Enugu court judgement.