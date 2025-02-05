Asake: Instead Of You To Sign Me You Snatched My Producer, Dancer – Portable Calls Out Olamide

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has accused his senior colleague, Olamide of stealing his producer, dancer and promoter.

He made the allegation while reacting to the rumoured fallout between Asake and Olamide.

Naija News reports that there have been speculations that Asake had parted ways with Olamide’s YBNL in a controversial manner.

Reacting via a video message shared on his social media page, Portable mocked Olamide over the rumoured fallout, saying the rapper gave him just a verse instead of signing him to his record label.

He claimed that despite getting just a verse from Olamide on his song ‘Zazu,’ he was more grateful than Asake whom the rapper signed and sponsored.

He went further to allege that Olamide snatched his producer and dancer from him instead of signing him.

Portable said, “Olamide Baddo, if you had asked me to sign to your record label, I would have gladly accepted it. But instead of you to sign me, you snatched my producer, dancer and promoter Kogbagidi from me.

“The person [Asake] you help no send you again. You only gave me verse and I’m still more grateful than Asake you gave your everything. Promote me the way you promoted Asake and see if I won’t progress more than him.”