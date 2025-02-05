‘Apparently I’m Next’ – Skepta Reacts As Portable Calls Out Olamide, Asake

British rapper, Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr., better known as Skepta, has said he is apparently waiting to be dragged by Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable.

This comes after Portable called out Asake following his Grammy Award loss.

Naija News reported that Portable also accused his senior colleague, Olamide of stealing his producer, dancer and promoter.

He made the allegation while reacting to the rumoured fallout between Asake and Olamide.

There have been speculations that Asake had parted ways with Olamide’s YBNL in a controversial manner.

Reacting via a video message shared on his social media page, Portable mocked Olamide over the rumoured fallout, saying the rapper gave him just a verse instead of signing him to his record label.

He claimed that despite getting just a verse from Olamide on his song ‘Zazu,’ he was more grateful than Asake whom the rapper signed and sponsored.

He went further to allege that Olamide snatched his producer and dancer from him instead of signing him.

Reacting, Skepta, who has been trending online, said he might be the next person Portable will drag.

In a post via X, he wrote, “Why am I trending? Lol.”

“I think you know why,” a follower responded.

And Skepta replied: “I’ve just seen Portable is dragging somebody again, apparently I’m next. We dey wait lol.”