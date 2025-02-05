APC Crisis: Eze Knocks Okocha, Lists Amaechi’s Achievements In South-South Region

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has berated Tony Okocha over comment that the former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, failed to attract developmental projects in the South-South region.

Naija News reported that Amaechi while speaking in Abuja at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, said Nigerian politicians often resort to stealing and killing to win elections and remain in power.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt last Monday, Okocha accused the former Minister of Transportation of attempting to incite the public against President Tinubu‘s government.

Okocha condemned Amaechi’s alleged failure to attract developmental projects to the South-South region during his tenure as Minister.

In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday, Eze, a close ally to Amaechi described Okocha as a valueless political tradesman who had lost his cognitives.

Eze said that Amaechi served all parts of the country equally as Minister and attracted several developmental projects to the South-South region contrary to Okocha’s unfounded claims.

According to Eze, Amaechi influenced the setting up of the Maritime University in Oron, where many Nigerians, including Rivers’ sons and daughters were employed.

He noted that the Bonny and Warri deep sea ports were birthed under Amaechi.

He said, “For the records, Amaechi pushed for the construction of the 39km Bonny Bodo road and its two creek bridges, including the bridge over Opobo channel at a whopping sum of 120 billion naira. This gigantic bridge is comparable only to the 2nd Niger bridge project.

“The Port Harcourt International Airport that was described as one of the worst airports in the entire world, whose renovation was frustrated by the PDP Government when Wike was a Minister, stands today as one of the best airports. The turnaround happened under Amaechi as substantive Minister of Transportation.

“The Soku Oil well supported by Wike to be ceded to Bayelsa was returned to Rivers State.

“The Ogoni Cleanup exercise which was described as impossible by the PDP administration where Wike served as junior Minister is currently in progress when Amaechi was a Minister.

“With the influence of Amaechi, the East West Road abandoned by the PDP administration received attention.

“Under Amaechi, Cargo ships now berth in Onne Port, thereby increasing economic activities in the state, shoring up the state’s revenue and creating more employment for Rivers people.

“The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail line which is ongoing is credited to Amaechi. The Calabar through Port Harcourt to Lagos rail line is also on course. It was designed under Amaechi.

“As Minister, Amaechi influenced the setting up of the Naval Intelligence and Logistics College at Ubima.

“The Ajaojuta-Itakpe-Warri rail line covering about 320km and cutting across the entire Niger Delta was commissioned in 2020, with hundreds of Rivers State sons and daughters employed.

“Amaechi as Transportation Minister dredged ports channels and today the Port Harcourt port is alive. It was confirmed that cargo landing at Port Harcourt increased by 50%.

“As Minister, the former Governor facilitated the refund of N79 billion to Rivers State from federal projects executed under him as Governor and lots more.

“Okocha is asking that Amaechi should name one project he executed while as a Super Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Apart from all the above feats, Amaechi as an influential Minister under the administration of President Buhari influenced over 15 crucial projects scattered all over the South South region, let alone thousands of South South people he ensured of their appointments into various Federal Government Agencies.”