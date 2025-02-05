Anyanwu Seeks Supreme Court’s Urgent Intervention In PDP National Secretary Dispute

The battle for the National Secretary position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified as Samuel Anyanwu, a close ally of Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has formally petitioned the Supreme Court for an accelerated hearing on the case.

In a letter dated January 29, 2025, obtained by newsmen on Tuesday, Anyanwu urged the Supreme Court to expedite proceedings, stressing that the ongoing leadership crisis within the PDP must be swiftly addressed.

The PDP has been embroiled in an intense leadership dispute since 2023 when its South-East zone nominated Sunday Ude-Okoye to replace Anyanwu, who had contested the Imo governorship election.

On December 20, 2024, the Appeal Court ruled in favour of Ude-Okoye, affirming him as the rightful National Secretary.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja issued a restraining order on January 27, 2025, allowing Anyanwu to retain the position until the Supreme Court delivers its final judgment.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Anyanwu confirmed his legal request.

Tensions Escalate As Ude-Okoye Is Forcefully Removed From Meeting

Naija News reports that the dispute turned violent last Wednesday when supporters of Anyanwu stormed the PDP Board of Trustees meeting and forcibly removed Ude-Okoye, prompting security operatives to restore order.

In response, PDP governors, led by Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, issued a communiqué endorsing Ude-Okoye as the authentic National Secretary and urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to implement the court ruling.

They also distanced themselves from Anyanwu, making it clear that they recognize Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary.

Despite the governors’ endorsement of Ude-Okoye, Anyanwu has maintained that he remains PDP National Secretary pending a final ruling from the Supreme Court.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Supreme Court, and Court of Appeal, Anyanwu described the governors’ decision as a “call for crisis” and urged the courts to intervene decisively.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Anyanwu resumed duties at the PDP National Headquarters on Monday, arriving at 12 noon and heading to his office to oversee party affairs.

Anyanwu’s legal team stated that the dispute over the position of National Secretary of the PDP is harming both the party members and the political landscape.

In the document titled “Motion on Notice brought pursuant to Order 4 Rule 1, Order 6 Rule 5(1) of the Supreme Court Rules, W024, and the inherent jurisdiction of this Honourable Court,” Anyanwu stated that the Lower Court reviewed the appeal and, in its ruling, rejected the appeal, with Honourable Justice Joseph Eyo Ekanem, JCA, expressing a dissenting opinion.

He thus sought “An order of this Honourable Court granting accelerated hearing of this Appeal i.e. Appeal Number SC/CV/18/2025: Senator Samuel N. Anyanwu V. Aniagu Emmanuel and 3 others.

“An order of this Honourable Court granting departure from the Rules of this Honourable Court by abridging the time within which the respective Respondents may file their Respondents’ Briefs of Argument and the Appellant/Applicant may file his Appellant Reply Briefs.”

Anyanwu’s legal team explained that “Dissatisfied with the judgment of the Lower Court, the Appellant/Applicant filed an appeal vide a Notice of Appeal on the 27th December 2025. Records of Appeal have been compiled and transmitted and the appeal entered as SC/CV/18/2025: Senator Samuel N. Anyanwu V. Aniagu Emmanuel and 3 others.”

He informed the Supreme Court that he had filed his appellant’s brief of argument and served it on the respondents.

The document added, “The office of the National Secretary is pivotal in the administration of the 2nd Respondent, and by the Constitution of the 2nd Respondent, the signature of the National Secretary is made mandatory for all important correspondence to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other bodies and or institutions.

“That the contention and or dispute in and around the office of the National Secretary of the 2nd Respondent is detrimental to and adversely affecting the members of the 2nd Respondent and the polity.

“The Honourable Court has the inherent powers to grant the application sought by the Appellant/Applicant. The grant of this application is at the discretion of the Honourable Court.

“The Respondents will not be prejudiced if this application is granted. It is in the interest of justice to grant this Application.”

Anyanwu, while speaking with Punch on the suit stated that he sought an expedited hearing in the interest of the party.

He stated, “I want accelerated hearing because it will be in the best interest. I did this because I am committed to the peace and progress of the PDP.”