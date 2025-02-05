‘Anti-Democratic Element’ – Adeyanju Vows Legal Action Against FPRO Adejobi Over Alleged Intimidation

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has declared his intention to take legal action against the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, over alleged abuse of office, intimidation, and suppression of free speech.

Adeyanju accused Adejobi of unlawfully detaining critics of the police and using his position to silence dissent.

The activist’s claims were made in a viral video released on Wednesday, where he condemned Adejobi’s behaviour and warned it poses a threat to Nigeria’s democratic values and civic freedoms.

Adeyanju alleged that Adejobi has transformed his office into an instrument of intimidation rather than serving its intended purpose of public relations.

“Nigerians must be mindful of who Muyiwa Adejobi is. He thinks the Police PRO’s work is about surfing the internet and arresting people who criticise the police.

“He believes the role is about jailing individuals, especially those who call for accountability within the police force,” he stated.

Adeyanju further accused Adejobi of orchestrating the arrest of one of his legal firm’s clients over a social media post concerning the abduction of the wife of a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who was kidnapped at her residence in the Arepo area of Ogun State on January 16.

“Our client has been in custody for 10 days on Adejobi’s instruction. His parents went to see and plead with Adejobi, but they were subjected to humiliation.

“It was also alleged that three officers who allowed the parents access to their detained son were locked up on Adejobi’s orders,” Adeyanju alleged.

Expressing his dismay, Adeyanju questioned Adejobi’s approach, saying, “Who does he think he is? Is this how we promote accountability in government? Is this what policing should be about?

“He is turning the Force PRO office into a chaotic space, as though it were a street fight in Oshodi where people resolve issues with fists.”

The activist vowed to take legal action against Adejobi, stating, “We are taking decisive legal and constitutional steps against him to serve as a deterrent to others in the police force who victimise and witch-hunt citizens.

“We are taking decisive actions against people like that because they are anti-democratic element in the country. Muyiwa Adejobi is guilty of suppressing citizens’ rights and freedom of speech in Nigeria.”

He also cautioned the Nigerian Police Cybercrime Centre against exceeding its mandate.

“This is also to serve a serious note of warning to the cybercrime centre of the Nigerian police that the work of the cyber centre is not to be arresting people who are opposing or criticising the government or people who are criticising the police authority or who are criticising and calling for accountability. Their work is to go after internet fraud and cybercriminals,” Adeyanju emphasised.

He urged Nigerians to stand against individuals like Adejobi, warning that their unchecked actions could erode democratic freedoms.

“People like Muyiwa must be stopped by citizens, or else they will continue to diminish free speech and put our democracy at risk,” he warned.

As of the time this report was filed, FPRO Adejobi has yet to respond to these allegations.