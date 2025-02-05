Adeleke Is Responsible For The Communal Clashes In Osun State – Sen Basiru

The National Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has accused the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, of losing grip on the security situation in the state.

Basiru’s accusation is coming following a spate of communal crises over Chieftaincy matters and boundaries in Osun State.

Naija News reports that communities like Ifon and Ilobu; Ido-Osun and Ede, Esa-Oke and Ido-Ajegunle; Iragbiji; Igbajo; Iree; among others have been engulfed in land tussles and chieftaincy matters resulting to the breakdown of law and order.

Speaking on the communal clash in Esa-Oke where seven policemen were shot, Basiru, in a chat with journalists in Osogbo, berated Adeleke’s government for losing grip over the security situation in the state.

He said, “The governor is only giving false hope to residents of the state he is in control but he is not. It is glaring that he is not with a series of communal clashes characterised by killing, maiming, arson, and loss of properties among others.

“Unfortunately, Adeleke is majorly the precipitator of these clashes and wrangling because he approved controversial chieftaincy matters to cause issues in peaceful domains.”

According to him, the protection of lives and property should be paramount to any responsible government, but Adeleke has failed that, he also failed in other areas.

“I can assure you that APC will end all these shenanigans of Adeleke’s reign in 2026 and Osun State will be the most peaceful state in Nigeria again like the days of progressives,” he said.

Reacting, the Osun State Government, through Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, chided Basiru, saying Adeleke is in charge, hence lives and property are safe.

“It is quite unfortunate that Basiru is playing politics with this matter. Adeleke visited all these places and also set panel of enquiry to resolve the matter. The accusations are useless, fallacious and laughable. Adeleke is not the cause of all the crisis”, Alimi said.