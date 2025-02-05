Fubara: ‘I’m Not On Wike’s Side, Amaechi Is My Friend’ – Dakuku Peterside

The former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, has declared that he is not on the side of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant made the remark during Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

Peterside said he does not belong to Wike’s camp, but aligns with his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi.

He further stated he was ready to advise the incumbent governor, Sim Fubara, on moving the state forward.

He said, “I am a friend of Rotimi Amaechi, I am not on the side of Nyesom Wike.

“When Nyesom Wike was governor, recall that I was writing open letters to him consistently, giving him my advice. I did that for some time.

If Governor Fubara seeks my advice, of course, I am willing to give it, like I do for many governors.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, had said Nyesom Wike would have resolved the current crisis in the party if he was functioning.

Naija News reports that Showunmi said the former Rivers State governor, Wike, had become indispensable in the party.

In an interview with Arise News on Sunday, the former PDP governorship aspirant in Ogun State regretted that the crisis of the party has no end in sight.