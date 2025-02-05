17 Almajiri Students Die In Zamfara School Fire

No fewer than 17 students of an Almajiri school in Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State, have lost their lives in a devastating fire outbreak that engulfed their school on Tuesday night.

According to intelligence sources who spoke to security analyst Zagazola Makama, the fire raged for about three hours before it was finally brought under control.

Several other students sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at nearby hospitals.

Eyewitnesses described the intensity of the fire as overwhelming, noting that attempts to contain the flames were hampered by its rapid spread.

“It was a terrible sight. We tried to rescue as many students as possible, but the fire was too strong,” said a local resident who assisted in the rescue efforts.

Local authorities and emergency responders arrived at the scene, but by the time the fire was extinguished, severe casualties had already been recorded.

Explosion Rocks MRS Filling Station Near International Airport

In other news, an MRS filling station near Yola International Airport in Adamawa State, on Tuesday was engulfed in flames following a massive explosion.

Naija News reports that several casualties are feared after the explosion occurred while a fuel tanker was offloading fuel at the station, with attendants present.

Access to and from the state capital has been restricted as the fire continues to spread across the station and nearby areas.