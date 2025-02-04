You Are Also Pursuing Your ‘Yeye’ Agenda – Charly Boy Knocks El-Rufai

Veteran singer and activist, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has berated the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent political outburst.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai accused his successor, Governor Uba Sani, of supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration because of the financial support he has been receiving.

Speaking via X, El-Rufai said, “Every day I see this governor embarrassingly and sycophantically rambling, I used to wonder why? However, confirming that Federal Government ‘reimbursements, interventions and grants’ in excess of N150bn have been given selectively to Kaduna by Tinubu, in the last 18 months, now explains everything.”

However, speaking via a video on his X account on Tuesday, Charly Boy insisted that El-Rufai is not different and accused the former governor of playing similar politics while in office.

He insisted that El-Rufai was pursuing his own political ambition, adding that no politician is innocent.

He said, “WAKE-UP CALL FOR NAIJA! El-Rufai pack well biko, No be ur yeye agenda you dey pursue? From politicians to keyboard warriors and cashtivst’s, it’s time to wise up! No government is holy, no politician is innocent.

“We deserve better! Let’s share one love, not manipulation and deceit. It’s time to stop letting others use us for their agenda”.