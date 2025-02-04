‘Use Your Wealth To Build, Not Scatter The Party’ – Ganduje Urges Anambra APC Stakeholders

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has cautioned Anambra State’s billionaires against using their wealth to destabilize the party as it prepares for its governorship primary scheduled for April 5, 2025.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by a support group known as ‘Booth to Booth with Bola Tinubu’, Ganduje reaffirmed the party’s commitment to conducting a transparent and credible primary election.

“As a party, if we are to have good primary in the state, all our stakeholders are supposed to be born again. We told them that this time around, business should not be as usual. Let us support the system,” he stated.

Acknowledging the financial strength of some APC members in Anambra, Ganduje urged them to use their resources to strengthen the party rather than create division.

“We know they are very rich, they have a lot of money, but they should not use the money to scatter the state.

“They should not use the money to scatter the state but to develop the state and build APC. In fact, I will be highly interested if they can produce a candidate, consensus, I will give them an award,” he added.

The APC National Chairman also assured that the National Working Committee (NWC) would carefully determine whether the primaries would be conducted using a direct or indirect method, in consultation with party leadership.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the visiting group, Iyke Madu, called on the APC leadership to adopt an indirect primary due to the security challenges in Anambra.

“There is issue of insecurity in Anambra as we speak, even the state government could not conduct their own local government elections due to insecurity,” Madu said.

He emphasized that if the state government itself had declared certain areas unsafe for elections, it would be difficult for APC, which is not in power in the state, to hold direct primaries.

“So we are here only requesting for the party to make these primaries indirect primaries. Our constitution provides for that,” he added.