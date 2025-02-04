Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 4th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 4th February, 2025

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the council chamber of the State House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that before the FEC meeting commenced, President Tinubu swore in 21 Federal Commissioners of Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Commission, the National Population Commission and eight new Permanent Secretaries at the State House Council Chambers.

This event followed introductory comments made by the Director of Media and Publicity at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

The meeting was attended by Ministers, and other top government officials approved to be in attendance.

The Council is reconvening following a six-week break.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has stated that it lacks the constitutional authority to enforce the retirement of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Naija News reports that the clarification follows widespread inquiries and reports regarding the status of the IGP, especially after the commission directed all police officers who had completed 35 years of service or reached the age of 60 to proceed on retirement, in accordance with existing laws.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC emphasized that it does not have the constitutional power to determine the appointment or removal of the IGP.

It further clarified that the IGP is appointed by the President, based on the advice of the Police Council, and thus falls outside the commission’s jurisdiction.

The PSC also noted that during its first extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board on January 31, 2025, it only reviewed and regularized the first appointment dates of cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and inspector force entrants.

The decision, the commission stated, had no bearing on the IGP’s tenure.

The Federal Character Commissioner from Oyo State, Adeniyi Olowofela, has shared his thoughts on the political fate of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking in an opinion piece titled “El-Rufai: ‘Fura’ Matter for Morality,” Olowofela questioned the circumstances surrounding El-Rufai’s failed ministerial confirmation.

He blamed the failed ministerial confirmation on demons in Aso Rock who were bent on manipulation.

Olowofela also accused the so called demons of being responsible for former President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to support President Bola Tinubu in the build-up of the 2023 elections.

He analysed El-Rufai’s role in Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly his support for Tinubu’s candidacy.

According to Olowofela, prior to the 2023 elections, power brokers within Aso Rock were divided on who should succeed former Buhari.

He stated that El-rufai showed his undivided support for Tinubu and insisted that power shift to the South, despite resistance from some northern political forces.

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law, the bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Ogoni.

This was made known in a terse statement made available on Monday by the presidency via its social media account on the X platform.

The statement described the development as a fulfilment of the promise by President Tinubu.

Speaking on the development, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, says the signing of the bill establishing the Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni, in Rivers State is based on Tinubu’s resolve to promote unity and development.

Bwala stated that President Tinubu, by his action, is saying there are no minority ethnicities in Nigeria.

He added that the resolve to promote unity and development is in line with the President’s decision to approve the federal university in Ogoni shortly after he approved the one for Southern Kaduna district in Kaduna State.

The National Assembly may pass the ₦49.7 trillion federal budget this week, barring any change in plans or unexpected hindrances.

Naija News understands the Senate and House of Representatives joint Committees on Appropriation are expected to lay their reports on the budget tomorrow when plenary resumes.

It would be recalled that both chambers of the National Assembly postponed the resumption of plenary to allow Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government to complete their budget defence.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu, hinted that the budget is likely to be passed this week once the lawmakers resume plenary on Tuesday and conclude all necessary legislative procedures.

He said it is expected that the committees on appropriation would lay their reports before the respective chambers once plenary resumes on Tuesday.

A federal high court in Abuja has ruled against the implementation of the excise duty on carbonated drinks, which was introduced by the Nigerian government, deeming the move unlawful.

This ruling stems from a case filed in 2022 by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), challenging the federal government’s introduction of a ₦10 per litre excise tax on non-alcoholic, carbonated, and sweetened beverages.

The tax, commonly referred to as a “sugar tax,” was intended to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks, which are linked to health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and other related conditions.

However, NECA, representing the interests of businesses, contested the introduction of the tax, asserting that it was unjustifiable.

Among the defendants named in the lawsuit were the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

On Monday, NECA issued a statement announcing that Justice O.A. Egwuatu of the federal high court had dismissed the Ministry of Finance’s preliminary objection, deeming it without merit after three years of intense legal proceedings.

Former Oyo State Governor and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has strongly denied allegations made by former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande, regarding the assassination of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bola Ige.

Speaking to journalists at his Ibadan residence on Tuesday, Ladoja described Akande’s claims as false and an attempt to misrepresent the facts surrounding the case.

Naija News recalls that Akande, in an interview released over the weekend, suggested that Ladoja might have crucial information regarding Bola Ige’s unresolved murder, which occurred on December 23, 2001.

He claimed that Ladoja had withdrawn the court case instituted by his predecessor probing the murder of Bola Ige.

However, Ladoja refuted the allegations, stating: “Chief Bola Ige was assassinated on December 23, 2001, which was 18 months before I assumed office as governor on May 29, 2003.”

He further denied withdrawing the case, asserting that it was prosecuted up to the Supreme Court during his administration.

The presidency has refuted claims that it plans to increase electricity tariffs by 65 percent.

The special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Olu Arowolo Verheijen, stated that the Federal Government remains focused on stabilising the power sector and protecting vulnerable citizens from undue cost burdens.

Speaking via a statement on Monday, Verheijen said that her earlier statement was misrepresented.

She explained that current electricity tariffs now cover about 65 percent of the actual cost of supply, following the increase in Band A tariffs in 2024, with the Federal Government continuing to subsidise the difference.

As part of its strategy, the government outlined key priorities for reforming the power sector, focusing on metering, targeted subsidies, debt resolution, and alternative power generation.

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has strongly condemned the recent attack on residents of Amegu Nkalaha Community in Ishielu Local Government Area, allegedly carried out by suspected herdsmen.

Naija News reported that the assailants, on Sunday morning, invaded the community and burnt down a significant number of structures, reducing them to ashes.

In response to the incident, Governor Nwifuru has vowed to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

In an official statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, the governor expressed deep sorrow over the Sunday morning assault, which resulted in multiple fatalities and the destruction of properties worth millions of naira.

Describing the incident as both “barbaric” and “unacceptable,” Nwifuru reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and properties across the state.

President Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Nigerian female singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, for emerging winner of the Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Naija News reports that Tems won the Best African Music Performance award for her song ‘Love Me Jeje’ at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

She clinched the award, beating Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, Davido & Lojay, and Burna Boy, who were also nominated in the same category.

In a post via his X handle, Tinubu said he is proud of Tems’ accomplishment and other Nigerians nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards, noting that their accomplishments continued to inspire all Nigerians.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. See you again tomorrow.