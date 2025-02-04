Top Completed Deals On 2025 January Transfer Window Deadline Day

Two Super Eagles of Nigeria players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Emmanuel Dennis changed clubs during the 2025 January transfer window deadline day on Monday, February 3.

On the night of the transfer deadline day, Iheanacho, 28, completed his loan move from Spanish La Liga side Sevilla to 7th-placed English Championship side Middlesbrough. As for Dennis, the struggling Nigeria international secured a loan move to the Championship side Blackburn.

While Iheanacho struggled to play regularly since he completed his permanent move to Sevilla last summer, Dennis, 27, hasn’t kicked a ball in a professional match this season as he was left out of Nottingham Forest’s 25-man Premier League squad.

As of February 3, here are some of the top completed deals from the 2025 January transfer deadline day.

1. Axel Disasi moved from Chelsea to Aston Villa on loan.

2. Marshall Munetsi signed with Wolves from Reims for an undisclosed fee.

3. Carlos Alcaraz joined Everton on loan from Flamengo.

4. Nico Gonzalez was transferred from Porto to Manchester City for £50 million.

5. Marco Asensio also made a loan move from Paris St-Germain to Aston Villa.

6. Gavin Bazunu went on loan from Southampton to Standard Liege.

7. Carney Chukwuemeka moved from Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund on loan.

8. Kosta Nedeljkovic left Aston Villa for RB Leipzig on loan.