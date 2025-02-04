Tinubu Approves $1.7 Billion For IDA Financing, ₦4.8 Billion For HIV/AIDS Treatment

President Bola Tinubu has approved $1.7 billion for International Development Association (IDA) financing and ₦4.8 billion for the expansion of HIV/AIDS treatment.

Naija News reports that IDA is World Bank’s fund for the poorest countries. The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, disclosed this in a statement, on Tuesday, on his X handle.

Professor Pate said the approvals represented substantial investments in Nigeria’s health and human capital sector, a decisive step toward strengthening healthcare delivery and improving health and human capital outcomes for all Nigerians.

“This decision represents a significant milestone in advancing healthcare governance, expanding primary healthcare services, and addressing critical gaps in human capital development.

“These funds will be deployed in partnership with all 36 States of the Federation and the FCT, in line with the sector-wide policy and the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative.

“The funds will support the recruitment, training, and retention of healthcare workers at the subnational level, ensuring that healthcare services are more accessible, responsive, and sustainable,” he said.

On the ₦4.8 billion HIV/AIDS fund, the Minister of Health said it would be used to procure 150,000 HIV treatment packs over the next four months.

He stated that it underscored President Tinubu’s commitment to sustaining life-saving treatment.

“The approval of ₦4.8 billion for the procurement of 150,000 HIV treatment packs over the next four months underscores the administration’s commitment to sustaining life-saving treatment and ensuring continued access to care for vulnerable populations,” he stated.

The Minister further commended the United States government for supporting Nigeria’s programmes on eradicating HIV, tuberculosis and other life-threatening diseases.

“Much appreciation to the Government and people of the United States, as well as several other development partners, for 20 years of assistance to Nigeria’s fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, saving lives and livelihoods.

“Nigeria is committed to owning and advancing its national health development priorities, improving domestic resource mobilization, strengthening health and biosecurity, unlocking private sector potential in the healthcare value chain, and fostering impactful partnerships with all countries,” he added.