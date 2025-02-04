Tinubu, Akpabio’s Led Senate ‘Trying Hard’ To Take Nigeria To Greater Heights – Gombe Ex-Gov, Goje

Former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje, has asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the 10th National Assembly are making concerted efforts to make Nigeria great.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain who represented Gombe Central at the senate also commended the Nigerian leaders for their effective leadership and active engagement.

During a speech in Abuja yesterday, following the receipt of an award from the Senate Press Corps, Senator Goje emphasized that Nigeria, at this juncture of transformative governance, requires prayers for both its leaders and citizens.

He said: “It is in the light of this that I pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, and the entire federal lawmakers for required success on their concerted efforts in taking the country to greater heights.

“I also pray for Staff of the National Assembly and you journalists, covering our activities on a daily basis. I appreciate the award and see it as call for more selfless service to our great country.”

Goje added that the 10th National Assembly has been doing very well since its inception in June 2023 and will continue to collaborate with the executive for good governance in Nigeria.