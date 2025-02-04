There Is No Problem Between Me And El-Rufai – Uba Sani

The incumbent Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has stated that no rift exist between him and his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking during an appearance on TVC news programme on Monday, the governor claimed that he and El-Rufai share a cordial relationship.

He asserted that the affairs of Kaduna State is more important than his relationship with El-Rufai.

According to him, “I can tell you there’s no problem between me and my predecessor. Our relationship is very cordial, and there’s nothing wrong with our relationship. What is more important here is moving our state forward.

“I don’t know why you’re also talking about the State Assembly. The State Assembly is also an independent arm of the government. So there’s nothing. Kaduna State is more important than me and my predecessor.”

Naija News reports that, earlier last year, the State Assembly had submitted a report indicting the ex-governor and some of his appointees for siphoning ₦423 billion in state funds.

But El-Rufai, in a swift reaction through his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, dismissed the report, describing it as false and scandalous

The probe by the assembly came weeks after Governor Sani lamented that El-Rufai left him with a huge debt profile.