Suspended Ogun Monarch Arraigned For Assaulting 73-Year-Old Chief

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned the suspended Olorile of Orile-Ifo, Oba Semiu Adewale Ogunjobi, over the assault of a 73-year-old chief, Abraham Areola.

Ogunjobi was brought before the court on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, assault, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Police Confirm Arraignment

The Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

He said, “The Kabiyesi Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, who assaulted one elderly man in a viral video, in Ifo, Ogun State, has been charged to court today, February 4, 2025, on a three-count of conspiracy, assault, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.”

Bail Granted, Case Adjourned

The suspended monarch was granted bail, and the court adjourned the case to March 6, 2025, for further hearing.

Adejobi reiterated the commitment of the police to ensuring that justice is served.

“The police will continue to uphold the rule of law and the core values of the noble profession,” he stated.

Background Of The Case

The incident, which sparked public outrage, was captured in a viral video showing Ogunjobi verbally and physically assaulting Areola. The Ogun State Government swiftly responded by suspending the monarch for six months, pending further investigation.