Someone Accused Me Of Impregnating A Girl And Threatened To Release My S3x Tape – Spyro

Popular Nigerian singer, Oludipe David, also known as Spyro has alleged that he is being threatened with his sex tape.

The singer disclosed the development via his Instagram story on Tuesday.

He accused some unnamed religious figures of hiding behind their faith to cover up their deceitful actions.

He lamented that the blackmail attempt came after he confronted an individual online for a wrongdoing.

He said, “Don’t be deceived, the biggest scams and liars are the ones at the top of religious ladders.

“They perpetrate evil and quote holy books to support their wrongs and then the emotional games and threats. The deception is on another level.

“I once called out someone for wrongdoing me and the next day, the person started confessing scriptures.

“In the same vein, sending threat messages about releasing my sex tapes and how they have a girl claiming she’s pregnant for me.”

Meanwhile, Spyro, has thrown shade at music executive, Ubi Franklin, as he shows off his material blessings from God.

Naija News reported that the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner, during an interview on ‘The Link Up’ podcast, accused Ubi of Using Davido to scam him.

He claimed that Franklin refused to pay him after the event despite agreeing to pay him $5,000 for the performance.

Responding to Spyro’s allegations, Franklin claimed he withheld the money because the singer also owed him some money.

The music executive claimed that Spyro was supposed to pay him 10 percent for facilitating his recent car purchase.

He said he withheld the $5,000 as part of his payment from the car deal, stressing that the singer still owes him ₦2 million.

However, Spyro, via his Instagram page on Wednesday, showed off his material possessions, stating that God had been faithful to him without taking 10 percent.

He said, “Franklin speaking. Sorry, I mean, frankly speaking, God has been faithful without taking no 10 percent on his faithfulness.”

Spyro admonished upcoming artists in another post, saying there is evidence that serving God truly pays.

He wrote, “My brothers and sisters, especially to the young folks, these are evidence that serving God truly pays. You Didn’t have to do illegal to be this blessed, and this kind of riches comes with peace.”