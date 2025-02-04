Senate Reshuffles Committee Leadership, Commends Budget Defence Efforts

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, commended lawmakers for their dedication and thorough scrutiny of the 2025 budget during the recently concluded budget defence sessions.

Speaking during the resumption of plenary after a two-week recess, Akpabio described the sessions as critical to ensuring a realistic and implementable financial plan for the country in 2025.

Following President Bola Tinubu’s assent to bills establishing regional development commissions, the Senate reassigned chairmen and deputy chairmen to oversee the newly created commissions.

According to Akpabio:

– Senator Babangida Hussaini and Senator Muntari Dandutse will lead the North West Development Commission as Chairman and Deputy Chairman, respectively.

– Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Kenneth Eze were appointed as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the South East Development Commission.

– Senator Titus Zam and Senator Isa Jibrin will head the North Central Development Commission as Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

As part of the reshuffling, the Senate also reassigned the leadership of some standing committees, with key changes including:

– Senator Abdul Ningi moving from the Committee on Population to head the Senate Committee on FERMA.

– Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, previously in charge of the Committee on Local Content, now serving as Chairman of the Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations.

– Senator Garba Maidoki appointed as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports Development.

– Senator Joel Thomas taking over as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

– Senator Victor Umeh reassigned from Diaspora Committee to Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Population and NIMC.

– Senate Mourns Former Deputy Majority Whip

Meanwhile, the Upper Chamber condoled with the Speaker of the House of Representatives over the death of former Deputy Majority Whip, Hon. Oriyomi Onanuga, who passed away on January 15.

Akpabio led senators in observing a minute of silence in her honour before adjourning plenary.