Photos: Fire Guts Cassava Processing Factory In Iseyin, Oyo

A significant amount of property and goods valued in millions of naira were reportedly ravaged due to a tragic fire that engulfed a cassava processing facility in Iseyin, Oyo State.

Naija News reports that Iseyin is situated within the Oke Ogun geopolitical zone of Oyo.

Reports revealed that a fire broke out at the cassava processing facility in the Ebedi layout, barrack area of Iseyin, at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday. The fire caused extensive damage to property and goods worth millions of naira.

The General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident to Daily Post on Tuesday, stating that the fire service personnel were promptly dispatched upon receiving the alert and managed to salvage some of the property.

“The command received the distress call at exactly 1.23 pm on Monday 3rd February, 2025.

“The firemen led by ACFS Lasisi Banuso were promptly deployed to the scene of the incident. We swiftly swung into action and restricted the fire to spread to all surrounding properties.

“The industry was destroyed by fire and prosperity worth millions of naira were destroyed by fire and the agency’s officers were able to save Iseyin educational board building, a closest cassava processing industry and other nearby properties.

“The fire was as a result of indiscriminate bush and undergrowth burning by an identified person spreading to the industrial premises and setting it ablaze,” Akinyinka told reporters.

See more photos from the fire incident below: