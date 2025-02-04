Omo-Agege Rejects Okowa, Oborevwori’s Entry Into APC, Declares Delta A Stronghold

Former Deputy Senate President and APC Governorship Candidate in the 2023 Delta State election, Ovie Omo-Agege, has categorically rejected the possibility of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that they are not welcome in the party.

Speaking at a meeting with APC leaders, elders, and stakeholders in Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas on Monday, Omo-Agege declared that APC was the dominant party in Delta State and had continued to gain momentum.

He noted that despite PDP’s claims that APC had lost relevance in Delta State, the party secured two senatorial seats, two House of Representatives seats, and was on track to gain more defections from PDP members.

“After the 2023 elections, the PDP spread false propaganda, claiming that APC no longer exists in Delta. Yet, this is a state where APC won two senatorial seats and two House of Reps seats.

“Today, the only PDP senator is set to join APC, and you are still saying we are not on the ground? Are we not the majority party?” Omo-Agege queried.

He further noted that in Delta Central Senatorial District, where both he and Governor Oborevwori hail from, APC won the senatorial seat, two of the three House of Reps seats, while Labour Party won one. PDP won none.

“Out of nine House of Assembly seats in Delta Central, APC secured five, while PDP got four. So, which party is truly more popular?” he added.

Despite welcoming other PDP leaders, Omo-Agege ruled out any possibility of accepting Governor Oborevwori and former Governor Okowa into APC.

“We welcome everyone except Oborevwori and Okowa. They should remain in PDP and rebuild their party.

“We have built this party from scratch, and we will not allow people with questionable records to destroy what we have worked hard for.”

The former Deputy Senate President also assured APC members that any internal challenges within the party would be resolved before the 2027 general elections. He claimed that the national crisis within PDP would leave the opposition party irrelevant by the next election cycle.

“We should stop focusing on our internal issues and instead take advantage of the PDP’s bigger problems. Are we even sure PDP will still exist in 2027? Their crisis at the national level is worsening.

“Our focus should be on winning the next elections and re-electing President Bola Tinubu.”

Omo-Agege revealed that more PDP lawmakers were set to join APC, noting that three PDP House of Representatives members and several House of Assembly members were already preparing to defect.

“Soon, we will have three senators, and I am aware that three PDP House of Reps members are joining APC. Some House of Assembly members will also join us.”

He alleged that Governor Oborevwori’s administration was suppressing House of Assembly members, which had prompted many of them to consider defection.

“Governor Oborevwori’s government is punishing Delta State House Assembly members. You can’t even speak as a member; if you dare speak, you will be slammed with suspension.

“So, they are all coming, and we welcome them. The only two people who are not welcomed are Governor Sheriff and Okowa. They should remain in PDP and build their party.”

Meanwhile, APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, assured party members that the APC National Chairman and other key stakeholders were committed to resolving any internal disputes within the Delta APC chapter before the next elections.

Several party leaders who spoke at the event, including Hon. Fada Ibudeh, Chief Stevenson Ikpade, Chief Sunny Chuks Obuseh, Hon. Fred Ofume, Pst. Paul Ebede, Lady Philomena Agholor, Dr. Goddy Ibeh, Dr. Chamberlain Dunkwu, Mr. Godwin Ogadi, and Barr. Eugene Uzum, emphasized the need for genuine reconciliation to strengthen APC ahead of 2027.