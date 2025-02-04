Ogun Monarch Suspended, Interrogated Over Assault On 73-Year-Old Chief

The Ogun State Police Command on Monday interrogated the Olorile of Orile-Ifo, Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, following a viral video that showed him assaulting a 73-year-old chief, Areola Abraham.

This came as the Ogun State Government slammed a six-month suspension on the traditional ruler over his “uncivil conduct” deemed unbefitting of his royal status.

In the two-minute video that went viral, Areola was seen kneeling on a road while Oba Ogunjobi and his aides verbally and physically assaulted him.

The monarch accused Areola of conspiracy while threatening to use his influence to have him jailed. At one point, an aide of the king slapped Areola, ordering him to prostrate before the Oba.

The footage sparked public condemnation, with various groups, including the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), demanding disciplinary action against the monarch.

Confirming the development, Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the monarch had been invited and interrogated.

Adejobi stated that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is independent and would ensure justice prevails in the case.

He wrote: “The Oba has been invited and interrogated today by the command. The matter is being looked into for justice to prevail. Nobody can claim to be controlling the NPF. Justice must be served by all means.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government has placed Oba Ogunjobi on a six-month suspension, effectively stripping him of all traditional rights pending the outcome of an investigation.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Communication and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, the decision was made after an interrogation of both the monarch and his victim by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat.

The statement read, “This became imperative as a result of the reckless utterances and public misconduct of the Kabiyesi, as was evident on social media and in the larger public space.

“After the investigation, the Kabiyesi has been suspended and stripped of the paraphernalia of the stool of Olorile-Ifo pending the determination of his culpability or otherwise.”

The government cited Section 52(1) of the Obas and Chiefs’ Law of Ogun State 2021 as the legal basis for the suspension.