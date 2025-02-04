Obasa vs Meranda: GAC Moves To Abuja To Brief Tinubu On Lagos Assembly Speakership Crisis

The controversy surrounding the removal of former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa continues as leaders of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos met with President Bola Tinubu to brief him on their deadlocked discussions with lawmakers on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that GAC had convened an emergency meeting with members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday in an attempt to resolve the lingering leadership crisis.

On January 13, 2025, 32 out of 40 lawmakers voted to remove Obasa in absentia over allegations of financial misappropriation, misconduct, and high-handedness. His former deputy, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, was immediately installed as Speaker, a decision that sparked mixed reactions among GAC members, party loyalists, and the general public.

Following Obasa’s removal, divisions within the GAC widened.

Monday’s meeting, held at the Lagos House in Marina, was attended by 39 lawmakers—excluding Obasa—and led by Pa Tajudeen Olusi, who heads the GAC, the APC’s highest decision-making body in Lagos.

This meeting followed a similar session two weeks prior at the same venue, during which overwhelming support emerged for Meranda’s leadership. A key issue in the discussions was whether the Speakership should be ceded to Lagos West, as both the current Governor and Speaker are from Lagos Central. However, despite the push for a new Speaker from Lagos West, lawmakers from the region declined, reaffirming their support for Meranda.

Obasa is believed to have strong backing from influential figures within the Tinubu political circle. Reports indicate that Tinubu had instructed the GAC to intervene and find an amicable resolution. He had earlier met with key stakeholders, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Presidential Lodge in Ikoyi during the Yuletide period.

By the end of Monday’s meeting, moderated by Sanwo-Olu, Meranda remained in her position, sparking jubilations among lawmakers and Assembly staff.

“The attempt to replace Meranda as Speaker failed. The issue was largely about ensuring senatorial district balance in leadership, which was extensively debated,” a source told Vanguard.

However, tensions persist within the GAC, with some members, including Senator Anthony Adefuye and Muraino Taiwo, criticizing Obasa’s removal, describing the process as “illegal.”

Reports suggest that their stance aligns with President Tinubu’s, who allegedly referred to Obasa’s impeachment as a “coup” and directed that Meranda resign to facilitate Obasa’s reinstatement, pending the election of a new Speaker.

The presidential directive, however, faces resistance from a faction within the GAC led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi. Sources indicate that Olusi, during Monday’s meeting, insisted that Tinubu had instructed the Assembly to maintain the current leadership structure.

In a strategic move, Olusi reportedly asked lawmakers from Lagos West to nominate three candidates for Speakership consideration. However, it was later revealed that GAC’s Justice Forum wing had already shortlisted Temitope Adedeji (Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 1), David Setonji (Badagry Constituency 2), and Wale Rauf (Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2) for presentation to Tinubu.

Adding to the drama, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro allegedly advised Wale Rauf to reject the offer on behalf of Lagos West lawmakers, and Rauf did so, reiterating their support for Meranda.

This move resulted in lawmakers being pressured to sign an undertaking confirming their stance, which would later be presented to President Tinubu.

“The contradictory statement from Baba Olusi riled Senator Ganiyu Solomon, another GAC member, who accused him of misrepresenting Tinubu’s directive,” a source revealed.

As tensions escalated, the meeting ended in a deadlock.

Reports also suggest that Governor Sanwo-Olu, whose relationship with Obasa is strained, may be complicit in the resistance against reinstating Obasa, despite Tinubu’s directive.

“Tinubu’s instruction does not align with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s interests, but he is cautious not to be seen as openly defying the President,” a source disclosed.

Ahead of the Monday meeting, Sanwo-Olu reportedly briefed some progressive lawmakers on Tinubu’s directive while simultaneously encouraging others to maintain their opposition to Obasa’s reinstatement.

With no resolution reached, the GAC has now taken the matter to Abuja for further discussions and a final decision.