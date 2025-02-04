Obasa: It Seems The President Really Wants Him Back – Source

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday tendered an apology to President Bola Tinubu over their decision to initiate impeachment proceedings against former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

The apology came following a directive from the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC)—the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos—during an emergency meeting at Lagos House, Marina, on Monday night.

The meeting, which had in attendance Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, focused on resolving the political crisis triggered by Obasa’s removal.

A source at the meeting revealed to SaharaReporters that President Tinubu was deeply displeased with the impeachment process and insisted that it must be overturned.

According to the source, some GAC members also expressed discontent over the decision to impeach Obasa, stating that they were not consulted before the move was executed.

As part of the resolution process, the lawmakers were directed to write two separate apology letters to the President, acknowledging their missteps in handling the issue.

The source said, “Members of the GAC after many disagreements among themselves directed the lawmakers to write two apology letters to the President. It is obvious that the lawmakers didn’t want Obasa reinstated but it seems the President really wants him back. Also, GAC members are divided on the matter.

“I want to believe that apart from the reasons the President gave, I think he took that decision to avoid the state plunging into a crisis. Also, the President directed that the former Speaker be reinstated to check the excessiveness of the lawmakers. You know they removed the lawmaker without carrying some leaders of the party along.

“So, they were told to write two apology letters to the President which they instantly wrote. The first letter was to apologise for making the wrong move of impeaching the Speaker without informing the leaders of the party. In the letter, they promised to commute the removal of Obasa to resignation.

“The second letter was written by lawmakers from Lagos West to the President. In the letter, they accepted Hon. Mojisola Meranda as the Speaker of the House and told the President they would be disregarding the zoning formula. They expressed their willingness to allow her complete her term. Out of the 20 lawmakers from Lagos West, 17 signed the letter.”