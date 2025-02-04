NULGE Accuses Governors Of Sabotaging LG Autonomy, Warns CBN

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has warned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to aid State Governors in undermining the financial autonomy of local government councils.

This is coming after reports that the apex bank has refused to open accounts for councils over alleged non-compliance with auditing requirements.

Speaking to Punch, the NULGE National President, Hakeem Ambali, refuted claims that local governments had failed to provide two years of audited accounts, insisting that no council in the country lacks at least three years of audited financial records.

According to Ambali, LGs are ready to present their audited accounts, which will ensure a smooth opening of their accounts with the CBN to ensure that LGs receive their allocations directly following the landmark Supreme Court judgement which mandated that the FAAC remit LG allocations directly to them.

“There is no local government without at least three years of audited accounts. This is made possible due to the presence of the Auditors-General at the local government levels.

“The CBN must understand that it cannot go against a landmark Supreme Court judgment. No organisation should allow itself to be used by governors against the realisation of the autonomy for Local Governments,” Ambali stated.

He urged the apex bank to issue a formal directive on the requirements for opening accounts, adding, “Once the CBN releases a memo detailing what they want, the LGs will definitely provide it.”

The warning follows reports that local governments are struggling to access their statutory allocations because the CBN has allegedly refused to open accounts for them, citing the non-submission of two years of audited financial reports.

With reports suggesting that the CBN’s position is delaying the full implementation of the ruling, NULGE has called on the apex bank to resist any attempts by state governors to obstruct the process.