NPFL Reschedules Kwara United Vs Shooting Stars Clash, Others

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has announced an updated schedule for the rescheduled Matchday 20 fixture between Kwara United and Shooting Stars.

Initially set for Saturday, January 25, the NPFL match will now be played on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the Rashidi Yekini Main Bowl, George Innih Stadium in Ilorin, with a kick-off scheduled for 4 p.m.

In a statement released on Monday, NPFL Chief Operating Officer Davidson Owumi shared the new details, allowing fans to anticipate the encounter. Currently, Kwara United are positioned 10th on the league table with 29 points, while Shooting Stars are in second place with 37 points, setting up an exciting competition.

In other developments, Enyimba’s technical adviser, Stanley Eguma, is optimistic about the team’s performance in the second half of the season.

The nine-time NPFL champions recently secured their first victory of the second stanza against Lobi Stars, thanks to a decisive goal from Ifeanyi Ihemekwele just before halftime. This win ended a six-match winless streak and provided a much-needed boost to the team’s confidence.

Eguma expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, stating, “It’s a good performance and a good result. We drew at home, and now we’ve won away. The players are progressively aligning with my philosophy, and this understanding is key to our improvement.”

Looking ahead, Enyimba will face Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Sunday, which promises to be another significant challenge.

Meanwhile, Abia Warriors forward Sunday Megwo praised his team’s collaborative effort following their 2-0 victory over Akwa United at the Umuahia Township Stadium. Megwo highlighted the improvement from their previous match, indicating a solid collective performance that earned them three points.

He noted, “We were aware of the need to perform well against a team like Akwa United, who are currently battling relegation. We needed to find a way to win, as securing maximum points is vital in this second round of the season.”