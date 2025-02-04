Nigeria Elites Are All The Same – Adebayo

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has said the country’s political elites share the same ideology.

Naija News reports that Barrister Adebayo noted that President Bola Tinubu has been implementing all policies he fought against during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In an interview with Arise News on Monday, the SDP chieftain stated that Nigerian politicians easily defect to opposition parties because the elites share the same ideology.

“The problem with politics is that the elite are the same. They feed off of each other. The elites are the same. We just have to make a difference. The elite have the same political belief, almost everything. They disagree as to sharing opposition and all of that.

“But we are trying to bring core ideological differences. It is difficult to pretend to be different when you are not different. That is why it looks like there is no opposition. Because when you believe in the same thing, when you rotate position in government, you behave the same way. You would see that President Tinubu is behaving like Jonathan, whom he likes to really oppose and organize and sponsor protests against. But he is Jonathan’s times ten. So you will see that they behave the same way. What he was protesting against Jonathan for he is doing it even far more than Jonathan did. Removal of society, for example, assuming other things like that, and the issue of accountability, for example, and things like that,” he said.

Adebayo added that for the country to achieve needed goals, there has to be an ideological shift and commitment to the progress of the nation from the elites.

“What I’m bringing out is the fact that the Nigerian political elite are not different. They are one single tendency. Because they are one single tendency, even when they are different political parties, it is easy for them to cross across each other or remain in their party, sabotage their own party, to work for the other party, because we don’t have any real difference. And until we have real differences, we won’t see that distinction,” he added.