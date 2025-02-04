Multiple Truck Collision In Niger Kills Four, Injures Several

A fatal accident along the Agaie-Lapai Road in Niger State has claimed four lives and left 13 others injured.

The tragic collision, which took place near Al’Farma International School in Agaie Local Government Area, involved three trailer trucks, one of which was carrying livestock.

According to Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah, the accident resulted from dangerous overtaking.

Two victims died instantly at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the hospital. The crash also led to the deaths of approximately 15 cattle and over 20 goats.

Emergency responders, including NSEMA officials and local volunteers, swiftly arrived to assist, transporting the injured to Agaie General Hospital and clearing debris from the road.

“NSEMA has received a report of a road crash that occurred today, 3rd February 2025, in Agaie LGA, along Agaie – Lapai road, around Al’Farma International School Agaie. It was a head-on collision of 3 trailer trucks, one carrying cattle & goats. The cause of the crash was attributed to wrong overtaking.

“The unfortunate incident, which occurred this afternoon, has claimed the lives of four persons, two people died at the spot, while two others died at the hospital.

“About 15 cattle died along with more than 20 goats. As of the time of filing this report, 13 injured persons have been rushed to Agaie General Hospital and are receiving treatment. Meanwhile, NSEMA Agaie desk officer and some volunteers undertook the rescue operations, “Baba-Arah said.

Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations to prevent further tragedies. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.