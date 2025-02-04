‘Kaduna People Will Judge At The Right Time’ – El-Rufai Knocks Gov Uba Sani

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has berated his successor, Governor Uba Sani, for defending the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Governor Sani, had during an interview on TVC on Monday, slammed politicians plotting to form a coalition to oust Tinubu during the 2027 presidential election.

Gov Sani had said: “Most of these politicians that came out and say they are coming as coalition, they are politicians that were in government only less than two years ago. What did they do when they were in government? They were only fighting for power, not because they could do anything better.

“No president in the history of Nigeria has really practiced democracy like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Reacting in a post on X on Tuesday, El-Rufai described the Governor’s statement as embarrassing and sycophantically rambling.

He accused Sani of defending Tinubu because of the latest federal government reimbursement of billions to the state.

El-Rufai wrote: “Every day I see this governor embarrassingly and sycophantically rambling, I used to wonder why? However, confirming that Federal Government ‘reimbursements, interventions and grants’ in excess of N150bn have been given selectively to Kaduna by Tinubu, in the last 18 months, now explains everything.

“By all means, defend Asiwaju for the conditional cash transfer. Asiwaju has earned it, coming from you. The people of Kaduna State will judge at the right time and place. Have a nice day.”