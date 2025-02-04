Kaduna People Are Suffering – Ashiru Tells Gov Sani

Former Kaduna State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru, has decried hardship faced by residents of the state.

Ashiru said though Kaduna State enjoys federal support under Governor Uba Sani, there was nothing to show for it.

In a statement on his X handle, on Tuesday, the former House of Representatives member for Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency accused Sani of being blinded by desperation.

The PDP chieftain stated this in reaction to Governor Sani’s interview on Monday. Naija News reported that the former governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, alleged that the Governor was defending President Bola Tinubu’s administration because he got ₦150 billion from the federal government.

Ashiru, in reaction, stated that the Governor failed to deliver the promises he made to the Kaduna people.

He also expressed worries that “secret deals” on loans have not been made open for the sake of accountability.

“The Kaduna governor stumbles from one embarrassment to another, blinded by desperation and loyalty to few. While the state enjoys unprecedented federal support, its people suffer. What secret deals have been struck? What debts will we be forced to repay?

“This is not about cash transfers or token handouts. This is about power consolidation—favoring a select few while leaving millions in distress. Kaduna’s people deserve answers! Where is the hope they promised? All we see is propaganda and suffering!

“To those who think they own Kaduna: Power is transient. The great people of Kaduna are watching. History will judge those who sell out their state for personal gains,” he stated.