Kaduna Electric Speaks On Sacking 900 Staff

Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has refuted claims regarding the termination of employment of 900 employees, which have been widely circulated.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Head of Corporate Affairs at Kaduna Electric, Abdullahi Abdulazeez, the company clarified that the recent industrial action was associated with a staff restructuring initiative and rejected any rumours and misinformation surrounding the issue.

The statement further indicated that the management of Kaduna Electric has embarked on a thorough transformation process aimed at ensuring the company’s long-term viability.

In contrast to assertions made by labour unions regarding the impact on 900 employees, the company confirmed that ‘services no longer required’ notifications were exclusively issued to employees of the Independent System Operator (ISO), a division of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“That the decision was necessary due to significant operational and financial challenges affecting its ability to meet market and operational obligations.

“That while the restructuring process was a difficult decision, it was necessary to align the company with current market realities and create a more efficient workforce.

“Management emphasized that this right-sizing initiative, alongside capital investments, is crucial for implementing impactful measures to improve operations and ensure sustainability,” Abdulazeez noted.

Kaduna Electric regretted the extended power outage that affected certain customers for more than 20 hours. The company affirmed its commitment to amicably resolving labour disputes and swiftly restoring normal operations.

The management extended its gratitude to security agencies for their assistance during the strike, which helped ensure the safety of both personnel and facilities.

They reassured customers of the company’s dedication to delivering a reliable power supply and apologized for the inconvenience caused by the outage.

“Kaduna Electric remains focused on overcoming its current challenges and emerging stronger to better serve its customers and stakeholders,” the statement added.