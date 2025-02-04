Just In: Tinubu Gov’t Launches National Broadband Alliance To Expand Internet Access

The Federal Government has introduced the National Broadband Alliance (NBAN), a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing digital infrastructure and expanding internet connectivity across Nigeria.

The unveiling took place on Tuesday in Lagos, with Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, represented by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida.

Tijani highlighted the impressive growth in broadband penetration, which increased from 6% in 2015 to approximately 42% by October 2024.

However, he stressed that more efforts are needed to ensure that all Nigerians, especially those in underserved areas, benefit from high-speed internet.

As part of the initiative, the government is deploying a 90,000 km fibre optic backbone through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), aiming to connect rural communities and bridge the digital divide.

Aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda

The initiative, according to the Minister aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes innovation, technology, and strategic collaboration to drive national development.

Tijani emphasized that improved broadband access would empower citizens, particularly in remote areas, by providing opportunities for education, business growth, and digital inclusion.

“While the progress made in broadband penetration is commendable, we recognise that much more needs to be done to ensure every Nigerian can enjoy the benefits of reliable, high-speed internet,” Tijani stated.

Strategic Partnerships for Broadband Expansion

The minister underscored the need for collaborations with investors, donors, and key stakeholders to tackle infrastructure development challenges and reduce broadband costs.

He reiterated the government’s broadband targets, which include:

– 70% broadband penetration by 2025

– A minimum internet speed of 25 Mbps in urban areas

– Broadband access for 80% of the population by 2027

“Achieving these goals will require more than just the efforts of the private sector. It will require a holistic approach that includes strategic partnerships with donors, investors, and other key stakeholders in accelerating the rollout of critical infrastructure,” Tijani added.