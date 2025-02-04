Oluremi Tinubu Meets Babangida, Abdulsalami In Minna

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, held separate closed-door meetings with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar at their uphill residences in Minna, Niger State.

Naija News reports that Mrs Tinubu arrived at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, at 10:30 am in a private aircraft. She was received by Niger State Governor, Dr. Umaru Mohammed Bago, and his wife, Hajiya Fatima Bago.

From the airport, the First Lady proceeded directly to Babangida’s residence, where she engaged in a 35-minute closed-door discussion with the former military leader.

Meeting With Abdulsalami Abubakar

After concluding her discussions with Babangida, Mrs. Tinubu proceeded to the nearby residence of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, where another meeting took place behind closed doors.

At the time of filing this report, details of the discussions with Abdulsalami were yet to be disclosed.

Although the visits sparked curiosity, journalists were barred from covering the meetings, except those on the Niger State Governor’s press crew.

The First Lady’s visit to Niger State’s most prominent former leaders has fueled speculation about potential discussions on national security, governance, and political affairs ahead of the 2027 elections.